A deadly police shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Orange, California was caught on camera.A suspect was seen arguing with police from the driver's seat of a white van. Police set up spike strips behind the car to ensure their suspect wouldn't go anywhere. The suspect was holding a cigarette which had police on high alert after he took out a gas can inside the van. They say they were worried he would light himself on fire.Police snuck up on the passenger side, busting out the window and spraying the suspect with a hose. But instead of getting him out of the van he rushed towards the back. Officers then pounded on the back windows.The suspect jumped out the front as the police shouted "knife, knife" and then gunshots were fired. Moments later the 30-year-old suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he would later die.Police say two knives were found at the scene.No officers were injured and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.