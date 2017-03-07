Suspect who allegedly tried to run down officer spotted in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Berkeley police officers have ended their search in the area of Aquatic Park for an auto burglary suspect who allegedly tried to run down a Richmond officer with a car early Tuesday morning, prompting the officer to fire multiple rounds, authorities said.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Richmond police responded to a possible burglary on Sutter Ave. When they arrived, the suspect, who was reportedly breaking into a truck, ran away and was last seen on Carlson Boulevard.
A Richmond police spokesperson says the suspect then jumped into a Mercedes and attempted to ram into officers. One opened fire.
The officers are OK but it is unclear if the suspect was hit by the shots.
On Tuesday afternoon, someone reported a suspicious vehicle to Berkeley police, which was parked on Addison between 5th and 6th streets. Police say they realized this vehicle had possibly been involved in the Richmond officer-involved shooting. When officers responded, the suspect drove away.
"The pursuit ultimately ended in our city several blocks from where the initial call came out on Dwight Way, just west of 4th Street. The vehicle was abandoned there and we locked down the scene at that point and notified Richmond Police Department," Berkeley PD Lt. Michael Durbin said.
Richmond police processed the vehicle and is handling the investigation. The suspect is still on the loose.
Berkeley Police find suspicious vehicle on Dwight off 4th that was involved in @RPDCAOnline OIS this am, suspect still on the loose #ABC7 5p pic.twitter.com/vuwvpA1zRM— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) March 8, 2017