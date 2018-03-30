Teacher accused of kidnapping has teaching license revoked

DAVID CAPLAN
The former Tennessee teacher who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student has finally had his teaching license revoked, three months after the pair were found in northern California.

The Tennessee State Board of Education announced its decision to strip Tad Cummins, 50, of his license Friday morning, ABC affiliate WKRN reported. Because of the ruling, Cummins will never be able to obtain a teaching license again.

Cummins and the female student were discovered in a remote part of northern California on April 20 after he spent over a month on the run with her. Officials at the time said the teen was "healthy and unharmed."

The married father and grandfather went missing with the student on March 13. An Amber Alert was issued for the young woman, and Cummins was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Cummins faces two federal charges of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities. Prosecutors allege that he planned to flee to Mexico with the teen.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed the student while at school.

Cummins, who has remained in custody since his arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charges in late May.

His trial is set to begin on Jan. 2, 2018.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Police kill impersonator suspected of fatally shooting Kentucky officer
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Pruitt arranged $50-a-night condo rental through energy lobbyist, source says
Multiple passengers sickened on plane that landed in San Jose
Megachurch pastor indicted on $3.5 million fraud
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
Show More
Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stands by SFPD
Napa family mourns loss of beloved drag racer
Funeral for Stephon Clark brings emotion, call for change
Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes
3-year-old hit by car in San Francisco
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protests in Sacramento over fatal shooting of Stephon Clark
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
More Photos