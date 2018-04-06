  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Teens given suspended sentence over man killed by sandbag dropped from overpass

MARK OSBORNE
The four Ohio teens who pleaded guilty to dropping a sandbag off a freeway overpass that killed a 22-year-old man were given a suspended sentence and ordered to a treatment center on Friday.

Marquis Byrd was the passenger in a vehicle that was hit by the sandbag dropped onto Interstate 75 in Toledo last December. Byrd was left in critical condition and died three days later in the hospital.

The four teens, all aged 13 or 14, pleaded guilty to either murder or manslaughter. The boy who dropped the sandbag pleaded guilty to murder while the other three pleaded to involuntary manslaughter, the Toledo Blade reported. The teen who pleaded guilty to murder was sentenced to the Department of Youth Services until he turns 21, while the teens who pleaded guilty to manslaughter were sentenced to three years in the Department of Youth Services.

All four sentences were suspended by the judge in favor of being sent to Toledo's Lucas County Youth Treatment Center.

"It's a treatment facility, for certain services, to provide so these boys change their behavior and can become productive members of our community," Judge Denise Navarre Cubbon said.

The decision to suspend the teens' sentences and send them to the treatment facility drew outrage from Lillian Diallo, the Byrd family's lawyer, who called the decision "outrageous."

"Suspended what? If you do what? So eight months you get to go home?" Diallo told Toledo ABC station WTVG outside the courtroom following the sentencing. "This child will never be at home. His son will never see him. His mother will never be able to say, 'Hey son, how are you? How's your day?' Touch his face, see his face. This is outrageous."

There were 30 letters written on behalf of Byrd, asking for a strong punishment for the boys. The four convicted teens apologized in court to the victim's family.

"I pray for him and his family every single day and night and cannot imagine what they are going through and how they feel right now," one of the boys said Friday, reading from a letter.

The four teens initially pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and vehicular vandalism, the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office said.

"Let me tell you something -- at the age of 10 you know if you take something and put it in a moving lane of traffic, you should know what the consequence will be," Diallo said. "You didn't take the sandbag and throw it on the side. You took that sandbag and you threw it down there to that boy's death."

Diallo, who knew Byrd, told ABC News in January that Byrd, a father to a 2-year-old boy, was planning a surprise proposal for his girlfriend, the mother of his child.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Storm takes toll on Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Rain continues in Bay Area
Small plane crashes in Petaluma during storm
Rain, slippery roads lead to multiple Highway 17 accidents
Silicon Valley Comic Con comes to town
What Really Matters: When Social Media isn't Social
North Bay roads flooded in big Bay Area storm
Appeals court limits scope of law barring pot prosecutions
Show More
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course
10 alleged gang members indicted for Bay Area homicides between 2006 and 2014
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Fremont police say use of force justified in fatal shooting
More News