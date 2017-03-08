NEWS

Thousands on strike for International Women's Day

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several events will take place across the Bay Area today to highlight International Women's Day. (KGO-TV)

By
Thousands of people across the country are vowing to take the day off to highlight International Women's Day.

RELATED: International Women's Day events in the Bay Area

San Francisco Unified School District has staff on hand, anticipating people staying home. District officials say they're prepared but they are not cancelling classes. Some schools on the East Coast did decide to shut down today. But in San Francisco they have put all their substitute teachers on notice that they may be needed today.

International Women's Day is not new, but they promise this year's will be different. They want to build on the success of the Women's March in January organizers thought it would be appropriate to have a women's strike today. One major point they will be protesting is President Trump's statements about women.

RELATED: What is A Day Without a Woman

"A movement to show the importance of women in everyday life and all the issues that we are facing under the current administration," said Martha Shaughnessy, Women's March organizer.

People are also being asked to wear red today in support of the movement and boycott businesses unless they are owned by a woman or a minority. Some businesses owned by women in the Bay Area have announced they will be open and will donate some or all of their proceeds to non-profits like Planned Parenthood.

As for schools, no districts in the Bay Area have announced they will be closed today.
Related Topics:
newswomenu.s. & worldrallyPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestSan FranciscoPacificaSan RafaelOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Celebs reflect on International Women's Day
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
What is A Day Without A Woman?
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Thousands expected to strike on International Women's Day
Women's March in Oakland draws nearly 60,000
Women's March was life-changing experience for some
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
NEWS
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
More News
Top Stories
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
Horse rescued from slick, saturated mud in SC Mountains
PHOTOS: 12 female athletes who made history
Richmond couple injured in clash during Berkeley Trump rallies, protests
Study: Bacon and soda tied to big portion of US deaths
Show More
Suspect who allegedly tried to run down officer spotted in Berkeley
San Jose officials struggle to get $73 million in aid
San Francisco lactation room law coming
Six suspects arrested in fatal stabbing of San Jose little league coach
VIDEO: Muni Passengers evacuated through tunnel
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
Horse rescued from slick, saturated mud in SC Mountains
Richmond couple injured in clash during Berkeley Trump rallies, protests
More Video