Thousands on strike for International Women's Day

Thousands of people across the country are vowing to take the day off to highlight International Women's Day.San Francisco Unified School District has staff on hand, anticipating people staying home. District officials say they're prepared but they are not cancelling classes. Some schools on the East Coast did decide to shut down today. But in San Francisco they have put all their substitute teachers on notice that they may be needed today.International Women's Day is not new, but they promise this year's will be different. They want to build on the success of the Women's March in January organizers thought it would be appropriate to have a women's strike today. One major point they will be protesting is President Trump's statements about women."A movement to show the importance of women in everyday life and all the issues that we are facing under the current administration," said Martha Shaughnessy, Women's March organizer.People are also being asked to wear red today in support of the movement and boycott businesses unless they are owned by a woman or a minority. Some businesses owned by women in the Bay Area have announced they will be open and will donate some or all of their proceeds to non-profits like Planned Parenthood.As for schools, no districts in the Bay Area have announced they will be closed today.