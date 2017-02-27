Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Market Street reopen after bomb threat against Anti-Defamation League
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
OSCARS: Complete coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards
Full Story
NEWS
Threat reported at Oshman Family Jewish community center
KGO
Monday, February 27, 2017 07:21PM
A threatening phone call was reported at the Oshman Family Jewish community center in Palo Alto. According to tweets sent from the center's page, parents are being notified about pick up and evacuations orders.
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
