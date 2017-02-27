NEWS

Threat reported at Oshman Family Jewish community center

A threatening phone call was reported at the Oshman Family Jewish community center in Palo Alto. According to tweets sent from the center's page, parents are being notified about pick up and evacuations orders.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE
Market Street reopen after bomb threat against Anti-Defamation League
San Jose mourns beloved HS baseball coach stabbed
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
More News
Top Stories
Small plane headed to San Jose crashes in SoCal -- WATCH LIVE
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
Market Street reopen after bomb threat against Anti-Defamation League
Oscar-winning Pixar short draws inspiration from the SF Bay
SPONSORED: Celebs show off bold fashion at Oscars
San Jose mourns beloved HS baseball coach stabbed
San Jose officials say floods caused $73 million in damage
Show More
San Jose residents clean-up in Rocksprings
Churches vow to be sanctuary in face of toughening immigration
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
More Photos