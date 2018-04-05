Thunderbirds pilot dies in F-16 crash in Nevada

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
A pilot with the U.S. Air Force's elite Thunderbirds flight-demonstration team died Wednesday when the pilot's F-16 crashed near Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds pilot died during a routine training flight at the Nevada Test and Training Range around 10:30 a.m., the Air Force confirmed in a statement.

The Air Force is not yet identifying the pilot so his family can be notified, according to the statement, which added that "an investigation is being conducted into the cause of the mishap."

The Thunderbirds have canceled their appearance at this weekend's "March Field Air & Space Expo" at March Air Reserve Base in California, and "it is unknown how this accident will impact the remainder of the 2018 Thunderbirds Season," according to the statement.

The Thunderbirds consist of six of the Air Force's best F-16 pilots, who fly difficult maneuvers in tandem and perform and airshows throughout the U.S. They're based at Nellis.

Wednesday's crash was the third aviation incident for the U.S. military in the last 48 hours.

On Tuesday, a Marine Corps Harrier crashed shortly after takeoff near the runway at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. The pilot ejected to safety.

That same day, a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro, California. All four crew members on board were killed, the Marine Corps said.

This latest crash in Nevada follows a string of incidents at or near Nellis Air Force Base.

In January, an aircraft was required to abort its takeoff and subsequently caught fire. No personnel were harmed.

In September, a pilot was killed during a crash at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

On June 2, 2016, a Thunderbirds jet crashed outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado, following a flyover at the Air Force's commencement exercises. The pilot ejected to safety. A later investigation revealed that the F-16 crashed because of an equipment malfunction.

That incident occurred the same day that 32-year-old Jeff Kuss, a member of with the Navy's elite Blue Angels team, crashed his F/A-18 and died while preparing for an airshow in Tennessee.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 YouTube attack victims recovering at home, 1 upgraded to serious condition
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
Statewide crackdown on distracted driving happening today
Trump orders troops to border of U.S. and Mexico
TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting
Family of YouTube shooter extends condolences, investigation continues
Protesters target Santa Clara Co. Sheriff over ICE incidents
YouTube shooting suspect's family says they warned police ahead of attack
Show More
Female employee attacked in UC Berkeley bathroom
Mountain View police talked to YouTube shooter before incident, noticed nothing disturbing
SFPD officer sentenced to 9 months for hit-and-run
Pastor remembers Dr. King's SF sermon
Fremont firefighters help rebuild well house where man fell in
More News