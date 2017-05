A heartbroken father is leaving his thanks to the city of New York and its people in the aftermath of last week's devastating crash in Times Square that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured.Thomas Elsman's 18-year-old daughter Alyssa Elsman was killed Thursday when a speeding car plowed into crowds of people.Alyssa's 13-year-old sister, also injured in the crash, suffered broken teeth, a broken pelvis, and a collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized.In the letter, Elsman talked about unity, and never forgetting that his daughter was full of life. The letter, left in the midst of flowers and candles, was signed 'Dad.'It was placed as part of the growing memorial near the crash scene in Times Square.Here is the full text of the letter: