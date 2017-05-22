TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Father of Times Square crash victim leaves letter thanking New York at memorial

A heartbroken father is leaving his thanks to the city of New York and its people at a memorial in Times Square after losing his daughter in last week's crash.

A heartbroken father is leaving his thanks to the city of New York and its people in the aftermath of last week's devastating crash in Times Square that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured.

Thomas Elsman's 18-year-old daughter Alyssa Elsman was killed Thursday when a speeding car plowed into crowds of people.

RELATED: Sources say Times Square driver was apparently high on K2

Alyssa's 13-year-old sister, also injured in the crash, suffered broken teeth, a broken pelvis, and a collapsed lung. She remains hospitalized.

In the letter, Elsman talked about unity, and never forgetting that his daughter was full of life. The letter, left in the midst of flowers and candles, was signed 'Dad.'

It was placed as part of the growing memorial near the crash scene in Times Square.



Here is the full text of the letter: There is no words that can express our gratitude with the outpouring of love and support this city has shown us. Our medical staff, The NYPD and most of all YOU. This impromptu memorial dedicated to our daughter and seeing and talking to many of you has helped me cope with our loss. I have met so many people from different countries, religions, creeds.etc...it doesn't matter, you have shown us that when you remove bias.. racism.. and ignorance.. WE ARE ALL ONE... Your condolences have been sincere and taken to heart. Please also remember there are 20 other families affected by this and please keep them in your thoughts too. Alyssa loved this city...she loved Times Square. She would appreciate all your kind words but she would also tell us all to get back up and continue. That's how full of life my daughter was. This city and our hearts are scarred, cut to the core, but in true New York City fashion...we will heal..we will prevail..and we will never forget. Alyssa Lynn Elsman...my beautiful 18 year old girl. I look at myself and will never understand how I could have made such an angel...I'm glad you got your mothers looks :)...I don't know anything currently...I always have the answers, but I am blank...I have a hole in my heart that can never be filled. My world changed when you came into it and it is unexplainable with you leaving it. I love you kid. Just no words <3 Love you love you love you."

Click here for full coverage on the deadly Times Square crash.
