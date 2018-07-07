Tropical Storm Beryl takes aim at eastern Caribbean

Beryl was a tropical storm late Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, after starting out as a hurricane on Saturday morning.
It is located about 605 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west at 17 mph.
It is projected to cross the islands late Sunday or overnight Monday as a tropical storm and continue to weaken as it enters the Caribbean Sea.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Dominica and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. Additional watch areas may be required for other islands later today.
Beryl is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain through Sunday across the southern Leeward Islands and northern Windward Islands.
Tropical depressionTropical Depression 3 was located 195 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Saturday morning and moving north-northwest at 6 mph.
Maximum sustained winds were 30 mph.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days and while it is expected to reach Category 1 hurricane strength by Tuesday, the track remains offshore. However, this still does raise rip current and rough surf risks through the end of next week for the mid-Atlantic coastline.