Trump adviser on 'alarming' increase in attempted US-Mexico border crossings

CHEYENNE HASLETT
A White House adviser said an "alarming" increase of more than 200 percent in apprehensions in March of people trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico helped to prompt President Donald Trump's decision deploy National Guard troops at the border.

"It's alarming. It's an over 200 percent increase and we're talking about apprehending over 50,000 people attempting to cross our border in one month," White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Tom Bossert told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz on "This Week" Sunday.

The increase in March 2018 over the same month the year before paints a different picture than other figures from the Department of Homeland Security that show the number of people caught crossing the border illegally in 2017 was the lowest since 1971.

In March, the U.S. apprehended 50,308 unauthorized migrants, the highest number since Trump took office and more than double the same period last year, when the figure was at historic lows.

Bossert said, "A lot of the reporting tends to suggest that because we've seen record lows over the last 40 years on an annual basis, that that's good enough."

"Now we've got a leaking boat on our border and we're all quibbling with how much water is in the boat and how fast we're bailing it out. I think at this point the president's been pretty clear. Enough is enough, fix the actual problem and stop that leak," the homeland security adviser said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
Colleagues say goodbye to aviator who died in Petaluma plane crash
Body found after deadly SUV crash on Mendocino coast
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
AccuWeather forecast: Drying out after the storms
Show More
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
More News