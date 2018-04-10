  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing

Trump-appointed US attorney recused from Michael Cohen investigation

JONATHAN KARL
Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is recused from the Michael Cohen investigation, ABC News has learned.

Berman was not involved in the decision to raid Cohen's office because of the recusal, two sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News

The recusal was approved by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The raid of Cohen's handled by others in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and approved by a federal judge.

Berman is a Trump appointee with ties to Rudy Giuliani who donated money to the 2016 Trump campaign.

The U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.
