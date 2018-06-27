Trump, Putin to hold summit: Kremlin

MOSCOW --The United States and Russia have agreed to hold a summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Wednesday.
The two countries have also agreed on a date and location for the meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov spoke to reporters after a meeting between White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and Putin in Moscow.
Ushakov said the Trump-Putin summit would take place in a third country and the exact location and date would be announced on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.