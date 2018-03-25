  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Trump to make 'one or two major changes to his government' soon: President's friend

QUINN SCANLAN
A friend of President Donald Trump said that when he spoke to him yesterday the president said Trump told him "he's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon," but "that's going to be it."

Asked by ABC News "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz if more staff changes are coming, Trump friend Christopher Ruddy, the founder and CEO of news and opinion site Newsmax, said Trump is "perplexed by all these reports that there's chaos at the White House or mass staff changes."

"He told me he thinks the White House is operating like a smooth machine -- his words," said Ruddy. "He did say that he's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon and that's going to be it."

Ruddy added that other sources in the White House, not the president, told him that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin will be out soon.

But, Ruddy said Trump is happy with both his chief of staff, John Kelly, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

"But other reports, people like Ben Carson, I'm told that the president is happy with the job he's doing, he will be staying; chief of Staff Kelly, the president is happy with the job he is doing, he will be staying," Ruddy said.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
ABC7's Dion Lim emcees Expat Woman's Empowered Leadership Conference
MLK Jr.'s granddaughter delivers speech at 'March for our Lives' in D.C.
Show More
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at 'March for Our Lives'
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Oakland A's take playful jab at Giants with parking costs
Iowa family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico, authorities say
Couple at center of kidnapping Vallejo police called hoax break their silence
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos