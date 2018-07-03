Trump to meet with 2nd female Supreme Court candidate

JOHN SANTUCCI
President Donald Trump has met with four potential Supreme Court nominees and is expected to meet with a second female justice as early as Tuesday, sources close to the president told ABC News on Monday.

The four potential nominees who met with Trump on Monday, one of whom may fill the seat soon vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, were: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, sources told ABC News.

Trump also is expected to meet with Justice Joan Larsen of the 6th Circuit as early as Tuesday, sources familiar with the president's meetings told ABC News.

News of the first four candidates' meeting with Trump was first reported by The Washington Post.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Plea deal in Ghost Ship warehouse fire case could be reached soon
CHP introduces training to combat illegal South Bay racing, sideshows
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
The Waiting: SF police dog, owner can finally retire together
Plea negotiations in Oakland Ghost Ship fire case drawing to a close
Video shows moment missing soccer team was found alive in cave
3-year-old stabbed in Idaho birthday party rampage dies: Police
Show More
Frantic 911 call: Teen trapped, surrounded by alligators
Florida will seek death penalty for woman accused of killing doppelganger
Moraga fire contained after forcing evacuations
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
Medical association cancels San Francisco convention
More News