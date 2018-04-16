  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Trump Tower fire that killed 1 was accidental, electrical: Fire officials

TARA FOWLER
The Trump Tower fire that killed one earlier this month was an accident, according to New York City fire officials.

The four-alarm blaze was caused by power strips linked together "powering multiple components," the FDNY tweeted today.

There was no smoke alarm in the apartment in which the fire ignited.

Todd Brassner, 67, was pulled unconscious from his apartment in the Midtown skyscraper on April 7 and rushed to Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition, but pronounced dead later that day.

Brassner was a friend of the late artist Andy Warhol and is mentioned several times in the legendary New Yorker's 1989 autobiography "The Andy Warhol Diaries."

At its peak, flames raged from the window panes as crumbling pieces of ashen materials could be seen falling from the glass skyscraper onto the pavement below.
