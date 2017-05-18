PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump welcomes Colombia's president to White House

President Trump meets with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.


President Juan Manuel Santos is seeking Trump's support for a peace accord Colombia signed last year with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia or FARC. The rebel group agreed to turn over 30 percent of its arsenal of assault rifles, machine guns and explosives.

During Thursday's meeting, Trump will likely seek Colombia's help pressuring Nicolas Maduro, president of neighboring Venezuela, which is being roiled by almost daily protests that have shaken Maduro's grip on power.

The Trump administration has warned it might impose more sanctions on Venezuelan officials.

Trump may also seek Colombia's help stemming the flow of drugs into the U.S. from Latin America.

