NEW YEAR'S DAY

Two-year twins: Babies born Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. --
For the second straight year, twins in San Diego are getting attention because, though born just minutes apart, one has a birthday in 2016 and one in 2017.

KFMB-TV reports the twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns.

One girl arrived at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the other came on Jan. 1, 2017 at midnight.

RELATED: First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family

The family was not available for comment.

Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

Click here for more New Year's stories.
Related Topics:
newsnew year's daybabytwins
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEW YEAR'S DAY
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
More new year's day
NEWS
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Monday
American Injured in Turkey Nightclub Calls Attack 'a Massive Tragedy'
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
More News
Top Stories
49ers CEO Jed York to speak on coach and general manager firings
First Bay Area baby of 2017 born to Marine family
VIDEO: Miss NYE fireworks in San Francisco? Here's the whole show
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot
Who will Nick pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Show More
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular stories
Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco
Santa Clara businesses impacted by 49ers losses
Seahawks wrap up regular season with win over 49ers
Raiders lose AFC West, another QB in 24-6 loss to Broncos
More News
Photos
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos