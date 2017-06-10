PRODUCT RECALLS

Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens

In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Tyson has recalled approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken due to undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the label.

These ingredients were used in production of select Tyson Foods foodservice products listed below. The recall is limited to foodservice customers, and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

  • 31.86-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

  • 31.05-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN" with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 30.6-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

  • 20.0-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN" with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

  • 32.81-lb. bulk cases of "Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS" with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties" with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

  • 20-lb bulk cases of "SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters" with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.


Tyson was made aware of the problem June 6, 2017, when they were alerted by an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs they used to make the chicken contained milk.

According to Tyson, some schools purchased these items, but there have been no confirmed reports of allergy reactions.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

To read more click here.
Related Topics:
newschickenallergiesfood safetyproduct recalls
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeno chips
More product recalls
NEWS
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
Anti-Sharia marches lead to fighting and arrests
MUGSHOTS: 12 alleged gang members arrested in turf war
More News
Top Stories
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Anti-Sharia law rally planned in Santa Clara Saturday
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
MUGSHOTS: 12 alleged gang members arrested in turf war
Show More
Top Republican trio urges Trump to act on Russia
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
BART closing Lake Merritt, Fruitvale stations for track work
I-TEAM: Oakland A's chaplain under fire as molestation accusations emerge against some former summer camp staff members
Oakland teen battling cancer graduates high school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos