Uber CEO calls for investigation after report of sexual harrassment

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has ordered an urgent investigation Sunday after a former employee described in detail how she was sexually harassed by her manager.
Susan Fowler left her job as an engineer at Uber after a year with the San Francisco-based company.
In a blog post published this weekend, Fowler said her manager repeatedly asked her to have sex.
She says when she went to HR to complain, the company sided with the manager and threatened to fire her for complaining.
Fowler says she spoke with other women at the company who also experienced similar problems.
Kalanick said, "We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber.
