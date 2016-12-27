UBER

Uber driver shot at in San Francisco

Uber driver says he was shot at in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
There were scary moments for an Uber driver this weekend when a person pulled out a gun. San Francisco police say they did pick up the shooting on their ShotSpotter.

The Uber driver has no idea why he was targeted.

"He take out the gun and he shoot me and, um, fortunately the bullet just pass from my face," said "Mohammad," Uber driver.

The window was shattered into pieces all over his car, the bullet hole still clearly visible.

The 31-year old Afghan refugee did not want to give his real name because he's afraid for his safety. The father of two lives in Sacramento. He says he was driving for Uber near Oak and Gough streets in San Francisco around 3 a.m. Saturday. When he says a man followed him for a few blocks on foot, before running to his window and firing.

San Francisco police say the Uber driver did file a report, but do not have any leads or suspects. The driver also filed a report with Uber.

A company representative says they are relieved the driver is okay.
