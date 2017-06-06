NEWS

UC Berkeley police say woman walked up to child at park, put meth inside his mouth

A child is recovering at a local hospital after UC Berkeley police say a stranger walked up to him at People's Park and put methamphetamines in his mouth. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after UC Berkeley police say a stranger walked up to him and put methamphetamines in his mouth.

Officials say 36-year-old Sayyadina Thomas approached the toddler and his nanny at People's Park on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Police were called and the suspect was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

While the nanny initially checked the boy's mouth and didn't find anything in it, while en route to the holding facility, police say the suspect told paramedics she'd given the child methamphetamines.

The child was taken to the hospital where staff confirmed what Thomas admitted to.

The child is recovering at the hospital while the suspect has been arrested for attempted homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the University of California Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays, and (510) 642-6760 all other times.

UCPD would like to remind the campus community about the following safety tips:

  • If you start to feel concerns about a person or a situation, trust your feelings and try to remove yourself from the potential threat, even if it is someone whom you know.
  • If you need help dial 510-642-3333 on your cell or use a Blue Light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
  • Please do not delay in calling 911.
  • UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.
