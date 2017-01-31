NEWS

UCSC settles sexual assault case for $1.15 million

EMBED </>More News Videos

The University of California Regents has settled with a former UC Santa Cruz student for more than $1 million over allegations that she was sexually assaulted by one of her professors. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The University of California Regents has settled with a former UC Santa Cruz student for more than $1 million over allegations that she was sexually assaulted by one of her professors.

Her name is Luz Portillo. She wanted to speak out so people would pay attention to her story and it wasn't an easy decision.

She lives in the Los Angeles area now. She and her attorney talked with ABC7 News via FaceTime.

The day before Portillo was supposed to graduate from U.C. Santa Cruz was June 13, 2015. One of her professors invited her to a luncheon that day and sexually assaulted her.

"This is still a very present problem in my life," she said. "Something I'm dealing with on a daily basis."

She says she spent graduation day in the hospital and reporting the assault to police and the university.

Almost two years later, the University of California regents has settled with her for $1.15 million.

"The monetary doesn't mean anything to me," Portillo told ABC7 News. "All I wanted was some sort of recognition that something happened."

Her attorney says the university knew the professor was a predator and did nothing about it.

"It's that kind of behavior that festers and allows the kindling of the fire and it's really, really dangerous," said Portillo's attorney John Kristensen.

U.C. Santa Cruz has released a statement that says, in part: The allegations were investigated in confidence because our campus process respects the right and privacy of all parties, but we investigated the victim's claims as soon as she came forward.

Portillo has chosen to forgo her privacy. "If this helps at least one person--if this encourages one person to come forward, then putting my name out there was well worth it," she said.

She's planning to attend law school.

Click here to read the full statement from U.C. Santa Cruz.
Related Topics:
newssexual assaultsex assaultcrimesettlementlawsuitsanta cruz countySanta CruzSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
President Donald Trump names Dana Boente as acting Attorney General
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
More News
Top Stories
Titans of Mavericks organizers file for bankruptcy
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting on Tully Road
Former cheerleaders file lawsuit against NFL on wages
Santa Clara Co. supes unanimously vote to file lawsuit against Trump
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
Show More
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
Police searching for escaped inmate near I-880 in Hayward
Defense gives opening remarks in Sierra LaMar murder trial
Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
ONLY ON 7: Man accused of peeping at Stanford University arrested
More News
Top Video
Tesla drivers torn over Musk's ties to Trump
Concord adoption agency closes leaving parents in dark
SF expert says Trump nominee Gorsuch is in for 'wild ride'
Adelson out, NFL could delay vote on Raiders move
More Video