Union City teens killed in deadly Alameda rollover crash

Two 17-year-old's who died in a rollover crash in Alameda on Memorial Day have been identified as Briana Ortega, from Hayward and Simon Sotelo, from Union City.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County Coroner has identified the two people killed in Monday's deadly crash in downtown Alameda. It happened at 8:00 a.m. on Park St., when a full-size pickup clipped one car and then rolled down the middle of the street, killing two and injuring five passengers in the truck and one woman in a mini-van.


Briana Ortega, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene. Ortega was a senior at De Coto School for Independent Study in Union City.

"Briana would've turned 18 June 12th," Ortega's teacher Linda Thomas said. "What I liked about Briana was that she was a determined young lady," said Thomas.

The other teen killed was 17-year-old, Simon Sotelo. Sotelo was a sophomore at James Logan High School.

VIDEO: Surveillance camera captures deadly crash
A horrific rollover crash that killed two people in Alameda was caught on surveillance video.



"He loved football," said New Haven Unified spokesman John Mattos. "He played football for us his freshman year, not this year, but he was never prouder than when wearing that Logan jersey," said Mattos.

Mattos says he does not know yet whether any of those critically injured in the crash are also from his district.

Alameda Police have declined repeated requests to provide an update on the investigation. In the department's last Facebook post early Monday, police said they were investigating excessive speed as a contributor to the crash.
