Unstable 2,000-pound slab prompts evacuation of building in San Francisco

A building under construction is seen in San Francisco on Wednesday February 15, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A building under construction in San Francisco was being evacuated Wednesday afternoon because a 30-40 foot slab of concrete could fall off of the building.

Fire officials evacuated the building at 41 Tehama Street south of Market Street.

The slab is on the 30th floor of 41 Tehama, and fire officials were evacuating surrounding buildings at 44, 56, and 58 Tehama Street. A building at 543 Howard Street was also being evacuated.


Additional buildings in the area were possibly being evacuated as well.

The project at 41 Tehama St. is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.


No other details were immediately available.

