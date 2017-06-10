USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor

The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship was commissioned this weekend in Texas.Navy officials held a ceremony Saturday in Galveston to commission the warship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, but survived the assassination attempt.The $475 million ship was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, and arrived in Galveston last weekend.Giffords helped christen the ship in 2015. It's the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal regions known as littoral waters.Giffords' husband is retired astronaut Mark Kelly, a former Navy captain stationed in Galveston County during his NASA service.San Diego will be its home port.