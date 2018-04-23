Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, driver in custody: Police

A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, today, injuring a possible eight to 10 people, police said.
The driver is under arrest, Toronto police told ABC News. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, police said.
Witness Ali Shaker told CTV News he was driving in his car when he saw the Ryder van jump the sidewalk and people walking were "crumbled up."
"He's just hitting people one by one, going down," Shaker said. "It was a nightmare."
Another witness Phil Zullo told CTV News he saw "shoes and hats flown everywhere."
Visibly shaken by what he saw, Shaker could barely recount the horror he witnessed.
"I'm so shaky -- I can't believe this is happening," he said. "This is so unbelievable."
Shaker said that he assumed at first that the driver was experiencing some kind of medical emergency and even attempted to try to stop the driver from causing more carnage.
"I thought he had a heart attack or something so I was trying to chase him on the way, almost trying to catch up," he said, adding that the driver was driving fast.
"He hit every everybody on the sidewalk; anybody in his way he would hit," Shaker added. "The bus stop -- all shattered. There was a lady in there I saw and I stopped and I looked and I went after and all I see is just crumbling one by one."
Police said they do not know what led to the collision. They have not identified the driver.
Multiple police vehicles could be seen where the incident occurred. Images from the scene show multiple people on the ground.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that while he's "just learning about the situation in Toronto, our hearts go out to any affected. We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."
Toronto's Mayor John Tory his "thoughts are with those affected by this incident."
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is in Toronto as part of the G-7 Security Ministerial, which is set to conclude on Tuesday. A senior State Department official told ABC News that the U.S. delegation is safe.
ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Malka Abramoff and M.L. Nestel contributed to this report
