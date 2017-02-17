NEWS

VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway after road gives out

A fire truck fell over the side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass as the road gave way. Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. --
A San Bernardino County fire truck fell over the side of the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass when the rain-soaked roadway gave out.

Exclusive video from our sister station KABC in Los Angeles shows the truck perched precariously over the side of the freeway, one rear wheel dangling free.

Suddenly the road gives out and the fire engine tumbles over the side.

Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

The incident happened in the No. 5 lane of the southbound 15, south of the 138, after 8 p.m.

Related Topics:
newsfloodingrainstorm damagestormwinter stormLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
