VIDEO: Goats flee fast-moving fire in Milpitas

A herd of goats that live and feed on a hill in Milpitas ran for their lives as a brush fire raced through the dry grass. Even though the situation looks dire, officials say all the animals survived. Here's a look at the dramatic video. (KGO-TV)

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews responded to a 1-alarm vegetation fire near a neighborhood in East Milpitas Thursday afternoon.

Just around noon, fire, emergency, and animal control crews responded after a report of a transformer explosion. The fire ignited following the blast and threatened one home and several vehicles.

But many anxious neighbors were concerned for about 20 goats that live and graze on the land. They do their part to reduce the fire risk.

"It's upsetting to me because there are homes right there," said Milpitas resident Sera Schroedter. "And there are animals and I have a little one too."
A herd of goats that live and feed on a hill in Milpitas ran for their lives as a brush fire raced through the dry grass. Even though the situation looks dire, officials say all the animals survived. Here's a look at the dramatic video.


Amazingly, all of the goats managed to survive. Animal control officers transported three with minor injuries. Three others are being evaluated.

As for the hillside where they lived, a good portion is burned.

"We are mopping up some of the vegetation on the slope," said Milpitas Department Chief Richard Frawley. "We are currently estimating the size of the fire to be about six acres."

The chief says the grass fire is a close call -- a reminder we're at the beginning of what's expected to be a busy wildfire season.
