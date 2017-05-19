U.S. & WORLD

Surveillance video shows school employee lifting 13-year-old student by neck

A Pennsylvania school employee is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault after video shows him lifting a 13-year-old student by the neck. (KGO-TV )

WOODLAND HILLS, Penn.
New surveillance video shows a school employee in Pennsylvania lifting a student off the ground by his neck.

In the video, you can see the 13-year-old boy's feet dangling as he was lifted off the ground and carried down the school hallway.

Police say the man grabbing the boy is Joseph Golden III, a behavior specialist at the Ranking Promise School.

Golden was in court Friday facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. His lawyer says he was doing his job.

Rankin Promise is a school to teach kids with behavioral issues.

Golden's lawyer say the incident came after the boy repeatedly disobeyed directions.

Even though the boy was not hurt, Woodland Hills officials vow to fire Golden based on this video.

As of Thursday, Golden was still on suspension from the school.
