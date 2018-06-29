Video shows suspect in deadly newsroom shooting being led out by police

Video taken by a witness who was inside the building where the Maryland newsroom shooting took place shows authorities leading the alleged killer out of the building seconds after police escorted other occupants out with their hands up.Marjorie Rock was leaving an Annapolis dental appointment, in the same building that houses the Capital Gazette, when a staff member told her to wait because she'd heard shots fired and saw police officers outside, Rock, a nurse, told ABC News.Video Rock took from the second story of the building shows law enforcement officers in tactical gear running into the building.In one of her other videos, officers can be seen leading people with their hands up out of the building. Seconds later, several officers surround the alleged gunman, Laurel, Maryland, resident Jarrod Ramos, and take him out of the building in handcuffs.Rock described Ramos as "calm and cooperative" as police led him into a squad car.Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed and two others injured Thursday after Ramos allegedly opened fire on employees inside the newsroom, which is on the first floor of the building.Rock was nervous about waiting in the dental office because the door was glass, she said.Then, she looked out the window and saw first responders taking a dead body out on a stretcher, she said."I knew he was dead because I'm a nurse," Rock said. "He was shot in the abdomen."