Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack

Thousands of people gathered for a vigil in Manchester Tuesday, with the crowd holding a minute of silence to honor the victims who were killed in an explosion following Ariana Grande's concert.Lord Mayor Eddy Newman and the city's police chief were among the speakers in front of city hall in Albert Square. Several people in the crowd held up signs with "I Love MCR," an abbreviation for Manchester.A banner with a website for a Muslim group said "Love for all, Hatred for None."The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Monday night's blast at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that killed 22 people and wounded 59 others. Police have named the suspected bomber as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.Security is tight in Manchester as police keeping a watchful eye on public places and as authorities continue the search for anyone connected to the deadly blast.Investigators are raiding other houses looking for anyone who might have links to the attacker. "Our priority is to determine if he acted alone," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.It started as a joyous night for 20,000 music fans and many were as young as 10 years old.The crowd of mostly teens and their parents frantically climbed over seats and railings, desperate to get to safety after the explosion. "Everyone was just running back up the stairs again, panicking, screaming, shouting, crying, we could see the bodies on the floor, outside and in the arena part," witness Bethany Keeling said.Emergency crews rushed to the scene to help the injured. "You can imagine what injuries there might be, with such a terrible, terrible device that went off in a crowded space and I wouldn't like to detail the injuries that we saw last night," North West Ambulance Service Medical Director David Ratcliffe said.Some parents are still desperately searching for their loved ones. "I'm heartbroken at the moment, because I don't know where she is. I don't know if she is alive even yet," said Charlotte Campbell, the mother of girl who is still missing.British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the crime scene.Grande took to Twitter saying: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't' have words."On Tuesday morning, the identities of the first two victims were released.