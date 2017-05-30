NEWS

Wakefield High School investigating teddy bear hanging by noose found on campus

By
RALEIGH --
Wakefield High School students arrived on campus Tuesday morning to find a black teddy bear hanging by a noose from the building next to a sign that read "Make Wakefield TRIPP again #smartlunch".

Students told ABC11 the sign was in reference to bringing back their former white principal who was replaced in 2015 and an hour-long lunch break that was done away with.

It was quickly removed, but many staff and students saw it, and a photo quickly spread on social media.

The school's principal, Malik Bazzell, said the school's stadium and baseball field were also vandalized.

He said the school will seek criminal charges and is working with WCPSS security to investigate the incident.

"Let me be clear: This was an offensive act that has no place in our school," said Principal Malik Bazzell. "The imagery is deeply offensive and everyone in our school community should be appalled."

Click here to read the full statement from the principal.

The Wake County School District also took to its social media account to ensure parents and students that incidents like this will not be tolerated.


Students are not taking the matter lightly either.

"I don't think it was a senior prank," said Wakefield High School senior Sami Walsh. "It has nothing to do with seniors because we're out of here, so why would we care about that? It was definitely a hate crime."

Several Raleigh police cars were visible on campus Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department said they are coordinating with school officials and following up on the vandalism.

Inside the school, students were called to a participate in a forum to talk about the incident.

"Wakefield is a great school, filled with incredibly talented students and dedicated teachers," said parent Lisa Goldsmith. "This egregious act does not reflect our student body accurately."

The school's Black Student Union wants the person(s) responsible to be held accountable.

They plan to hold a meeting after school Wednesday afternoon as a safe space for students to discuss the matter.

"The more things go unpunished, the more people think it's okay, and I don't think that's right," said Wakefield High School Black Student Union President Lauren Howell.

"We just want to make sure that people of color in Wake County can feel safe and be able to come to school and not have to worry about seeing a noose hanging from the ceiling," said Wakefield High School Black Student Union Vice President India Card.
Related Topics:
newsracismwake county schoolsu.s. & worldRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
State lawmaker says he received racist calls after House floor scuffle
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
US successfully intercepts ICBM in historic test
Portland mayor asks federal government to revoke 'alt-right' rally permit
US moves 2nd aircraft carrier to Sea of Japan amid heightened tensions with North Korea
More News
Top Stories
Jury finds Napa couple guilty of first-degree murder in death of girl
Cavs arrive in San Francisco to face Warriors in NBA Finals
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
Blue whale on Bolinas beach will be left to decompose
2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Ex-con gets 18 years for fatal shooting at birthday party in East Oakland
Show More
Emeryville unveils new vertical playground, second of its kind in US
Visalia man trying to break up fight fatally struck by car, family says
BART investigates rash of auto burglaries, vandalism
Police say Tiger Woods was asleep, slurring before DUI arrest
Ariana Grande to play Manchester charity concert on Sunday
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos