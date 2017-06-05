OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors and Cavs are headed to Cleveland this afternoon with the Dubs only two wins away from another NBA championship.
LeBron James strolled out of San Francisco's St. Regis Hotel this morning to head to Cleveland with two losses following him home. Those who gathered to see him though say he didn't look too worried.
LeBron James leaving the St Regis hotel this morning.... Headed home to Cleveland with two losses and no wins in his suitcase! 😀 pic.twitter.com/J6kvGPgTBc— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 5, 2017
"He looked like he was in tune, like he was focused not like upset about stuff, because he can't control everything, but only what he can do," said Leonard Golson, San Francisco resident.
The Tolentino family came to give LeBron a warm send-off-with 1-year-old Kameron even wearing his jersey. They're big fans and didn't get to see him play.
"We actually wanted to make it out to the game on Sunday but we couldn't get our hands on tickets so this is the next best thing so we got to see LeBron," said Aaron Tolentino, Cavs fan.
A handful of curious people stood inside police barricades to watch the team board the bus and head off to the airport. Autograph seekers didn't get what they were looking for as the players walked right on by-but many said they were still happy to get a glimpse.
"Well worth it! Kam, was it worth it?" asked Aaron.
"Yeah," said Kameron.
The Tolentinos think the Cavs will turn it around now that they will be playing at home, but Warriors fans think golden state looks too tough to beat.
"KD and Stephen Curry together -- unbeatable, Stephen Curry was teaching LeBron last night how to play the ball," said Mario Flores, Warriors fan.
Golden State has now won 14 consecutive playoff games, the longest post-season winning streak in NBA history. They clobbered the Cavaliers in Game 2 yesterday at Oracle -- the final score was 132 to 113. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant had big games and talked about what it will take to bring the trophy home.
"We know this is far from over. We know how hard it is to be the best team in the league. We got to keep going and keep our foot on the gas and keep getting better every day," said Curry.
"They're going to keep coming man and there's a lot of work left for us to do and you got to expect them to play better obviously at home and we're going to need to play better to win on the road," said Durant.
Steve Kerr was back on the sideline as coach. He missed Game 1 due to lingering complications from back surgery. He had been out since the first round of the playoffs due to ongoing pain after back surgery. He told ABC7 it's good to be back.
"It's nice, our fans are amazing and they know I've been through a tough time but it's great to be back out on the floor and feel the energy of the finals and I was pretty pleased with the way our team responded," said Kerr.
Kerr and the team head to Cleveland this afternoon for games 3 and 4.
