GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors look to take 3-0 lead over Cavs in NBA Finals tonight

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks off the floor after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP)

CLEVELAND, OH (KGO) --
Tonight, the Warriors will try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The series shifts to Cleveland, where Golden State had a similar situation last year. It's a game you'll see on ABC7!

SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7

Last year the Cavs came back in the NBA Finals to win in seven games. Warriors fans are optimistic history will not repeat itself because this year the Warriors have Kevin Durant.

On Tuesday, Stephen Curry was asked if he and KD are friends.

"From October to now, I definitely feel like I know him a lot better than I did. That will hopefully continue, as we hopefully continue go forward in our careers. He's a great dude. He has a great sense of humor. I feel like I'm on a dating show. He's a great dude, great dude, I really like being around him and hopefully that continues," said Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 2 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'

The Warriors are 14-0 in the playoffs with a chance to go 16-0, which has never been done before in NBA history.

There will be plenty of watch parties going on. The city of San Francisco will put the game on a jumbotron in front of city hall. You can watch there for free.

The Warriors are hosting a watch party at Oracle Arena. There are still tickets available for tonight's event, they're $20 each. If you want to watch Friday at Oracle Arena, it's already sold out. A lot of fans are hoping they'll watch the Dubs clinch the title.

ESPN and ABC's coverage of Game 3 of the NBA Finals starts at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7. And right before that join ABC7's Larry Beil and Mike Shumann for the Dubs on 7 pregame show, brought to you by Jeep. Shu will be live in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.

We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsGolden State Warriorsnba finalsNBAlebron jamesstephen currykevin durantdraymond greenOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
#DUBSON7: Get latest Golden State Warriors news here
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors to face off against rival Cavaliers in Game 3 on ABC7
Walnut Creek facility hosts summer basketball camps
Warriors seem capable of anything except another collapse
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Golden State Warriors
NEWS
61 percent say Trump fired Comey to protect himself (POLL)
Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Americans oppose climate pact pullout 2 to 1
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
More News
Top Stories
President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
3rd French victim of London Bridge attacks confirmed
Walnut Creek facility hosts summer basketball camps
Islamic State claims attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Show More
Santa Rosa police seek help finding missing teen
UCB police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
SF Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger
Petaluma man says friend stole $200K of Star Wars memorabilia
SF police detain mother who allegedly abandoned child near zoo
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos