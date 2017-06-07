CLEVELAND, OH (KGO) --Tonight, the Warriors will try to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals. The series shifts to Cleveland, where Golden State had a similar situation last year. It's a game you'll see on ABC7!
Last year the Cavs came back in the NBA Finals to win in seven games. Warriors fans are optimistic history will not repeat itself because this year the Warriors have Kevin Durant.
On Tuesday, Stephen Curry was asked if he and KD are friends.
"From October to now, I definitely feel like I know him a lot better than I did. That will hopefully continue, as we hopefully continue go forward in our careers. He's a great dude. He has a great sense of humor. I feel like I'm on a dating show. He's a great dude, great dude, I really like being around him and hopefully that continues," said Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
The Warriors are 14-0 in the playoffs with a chance to go 16-0, which has never been done before in NBA history.
There will be plenty of watch parties going on. The city of San Francisco will put the game on a jumbotron in front of city hall. You can watch there for free.
The Warriors are hosting a watch party at Oracle Arena. There are still tickets available for tonight's event, they're $20 each. If you want to watch Friday at Oracle Arena, it's already sold out. A lot of fans are hoping they'll watch the Dubs clinch the title.
