OAKLAND, Calif. --The Golden State Warriors started off their NBA Finals series with a victory. The Dubs were in full control of Game 1 against the Cavs 113-91.
WATCH LIVE: Warriors answer questions after Game 1 win
Whatever got said in the Golden State locker room at halftime worked.
The Warriors opened the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on a 13-0 run, opening up a 73-52 lead over Cleveland early in the third quarter. Cleveland answered with an 8-2 run, with LeBron James scoring five of those to help get the Cavaliers back within 15.
Watch the Warriors face off against the Cavaliers now on ABC7
Playing from behind is a new thing for the Cavs in these playoffs: In the Eastern Conference finals against Boston, Cleveland trailed for a grand total of zero seconds on the road.
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
A pair of double-digit scoring runs in the third quarter has Golden State in full control of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant is up to 30 points, Stephen Curry has 26 and the Warriors lead Cleveland 93-72 with 12 minutes left in regulation. The Warriors have the big lead even on off nights for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Green and Thompson are a combined 5 for 21.
LeBron James has 26 points and 15 rebounds, Kyrie Irving has 22 points and Kevin Love has 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have been outscored in every quarter and are shooting 37 percent.
James missed a layup, well-guarded by Durant, that would have cut it to 14 late in the third. Curry connected seconds later on his sixth 3-pointer of the night, and just like that Golden State's lead was back to 87-68.
On the next possession, Green scored against James in the post and got the foul call. So after starting the half on a 13-0 run, the Warriors then added a 10-0 run later in the third.
RELATED: The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Watch the NBA Finals on ABC7 starting tonight.
Click here for full coverage on the Warriors, including game recaps, photo galleries, and exclusive interviews.
We want to see your Warriors fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7 and we may show them online or on TV.
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017