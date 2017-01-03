NEWS

WATCH: Police searching for 3 men involved in $6 million New Year's Eve Midtown jewelry heist
Three suspects made off with $6 million in jewelry in a heist on New Year's Eve in New York City.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
Police are searching for three men in connection with a $6 million New Year's Eve jewelry heist in Midtown, Manhattan.

Surveillance shows two of the suspects armed with a hammer and a crowbar. They worked for about 10 seconds until they noticed the camera - then, it was lights out.

WATCH: Surveillance video of heist:
Police are investigating a $6 million jewelry heist in Manhattan.


As more than a million people packed into Times Square under the watchful eye of 7,000 police officers, just a few blocks away in a nondescript office building, police said the three suspects got away with a fortune.

The ultimate New Year's Eve diversion provided cover for an epic heist at 12:01 a.m. in the offices of high-end jewelry designer Gregg Ruth, whose website offers rings costing as much as $62,000.



After the suspects busted their way into the offices, they seemed to have had free run of two different safes.

Law enforcement sources said officers found no sign of forced entry. The thieves grabbed handfuls of loot, making off with an estimated $6 million worth of jewels. They then fled the building down the fire stairs.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-577-TIPS or visit the website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.
