A water main break has flooded four homes and two apartment buildings in Pittsburg. The break buckled part of a street. Roads in the area around Black Diamond and 10th streets are closed.It created such a mess last night, water flooded the basements of four homes. Two apartment complexes also had about a foot of water in them. This happened because a 12 inch water main ruptured at 9:45 last night on Black Diamond Road. Emergency crews told residents in the area of 10th and 11th streets to stay inside."The water was up about two feet and several yards and we had the people, basically, secure them in place in their houses and apartments cause that was the safest place for them," said Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Batt. Chief Jim Huntze.The street around the break buckled, so there was a fear the whole street would collapse. They have secured the road and repaired the main and water service has been turned back on - they hope to have this street reopened.No one was hurt, but residents now have to deal with the damage left behind, some lost cars to the flood and others are dealing with it in their homes.