Water main break in Belmont is flooding yards and threatening homes. pic.twitter.com/cWrMAYn2t9 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 2, 2017

At least two homes have been evacuated in Belmont due to a water main break on the 2800 block San Juan Boulevard.At this time there are no reports of damage to homes. The residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.Stay with ABC7 News on-air and online for more as this story develops.