NEWS

Why is this river fluorescent green?

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(RadioSeu&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
It's not Chicago, and it's not St. Patrick's Day. So why did someone turn this river bright green?


People living on the banks of the Valira River in Spain became worried Thursday when the waters began to turn a fluorescent green. But authorities said the dying of the river was planned.

A harmless dye had intentionally been added to the river in neighboring Andorra, where the river begins, the Andorran Ministry of Health said a statement, ABC News reports.

"It is an action that has no impact beyond the visual," the ministry said, adding that the substance was harmless to both people and the natural environment and would dissolve in a few hours.

Albert Batalla, the mayor of Seu d'Urgell, a town on the banks of the Valira issued a statement assuring residents that the dye had been used as part of an investigation at the Arinsal water bottling plant, Spain's RadioSeu reports.

The plant was reportedly linked to a gastroenteritis outbreak in Catalonia last year that left thousands of people sick after they drank from contaminated office water coolers.

Related Topics:
newswaterenvironment
Load Comments
NEWS
River turns bright green to the horror of residents
Family sues BART after child robbed
Procession for Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley
Judge blocks release of Orlando nightclub gunman's widow
More News
Top Stories
Procession for Alameda Co. Deputy Michael Foley
Truck slams SB 101 overpass in Palo Alto, 2 lanes closed
Family sues BART after child robbed
BART recovering from delays after switching issue in Hayward
Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Show More
Napa parents frustrated by high school football hazing investigation
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
LGBT millennials face new challenges, reflect on struggle for equality
South Bay youth center CFO arrested on child porn charge
Two men who saved stranger in San Francisco Bay forge friendship
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
More Photos