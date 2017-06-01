NEWS

Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at Resorts World Manila in Philippines

Smoke is seen rising above Resorts World Manila in the Philippines on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Jay Dones/DZIQ990-AM)

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
