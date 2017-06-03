We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

London police say they are dealing with an incident on London Bridge.The London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area." Transport for London also tweeted that the bridge was closed in both directions due to a "major incident."BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.She said there were about four people severely injured and that some 20 armed police officers are now on the scene.Police were also responding to an incident at Borough Market with armed officers.