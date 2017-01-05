San Francisco firefighters rescued a woman found inside of a burning condominium this morning. The fire was reported by residents of the Forest Knolls neighborhood around 8:00 A.M. Thursday.Residents say the owner of the condo was at work when the fire broke out but a woman who often stays there was still inside."I ran to the window and flames were leaping out of that window, your hearth leaps into your throat and you think oh my god," Donna Boston a resident of the neighborhood told ABC7 News.When fire officials arrived on the scene they jumped into action looking for the woman inside. The flames were so strong that a firefighter's foot fell right through the foundation, but he was not seriously injured."We found the victim on the middle level she was unconscious. You could tell she had smoke inhalation covered in soot," said Battalion Chief Sam Romero.Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly and kept it from spreading to any other homes. The president of the homeowners association says the man who did lose his home will be able to count on his community for support. "We'll rally around and help him plenty of people will step in and help," said Judy Clark a neighbor.The woman is in the hospital listed in critical condition. The cause of the fire has not been determined, but fire officials say it does not seem suspicious.