CRIME

Woman shot in face after answering door in San Francisco's Hunter's Point

An overhead view of the scene of a shooting in San Francisco's Hunter's Point neighborhood on Friday December 30, 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A woman was shot in the face by a teenage boy when she answered a knock at her door early Friday morning in San Francisco, according to police.

The shooting happened on Northridge Road near Harbor Road in San Francisco's Hunter's Point neighborhood before 1 a.m.

The 32-year-old victim was expected to survive her injuries, but police are still looking for the shooter who was described as a teenage male between the ages of 15 and 18.

Investigators say the woman didn't know the gunman.
