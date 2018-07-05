Woman who nearly died parasailing says she's happy 'to move forward'

JUSTIN DOOM
The 29-year-old woman who survived a terrifying parasailing accident was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Katie Malone, 29, said in a "GMA" exclusive that she was just "happy to be out, get back to everyday life, move forward."

"When I was up there flipping around and stuff," she said, describing the incident, "I was able to hold myself and carry my weight and brace myself."

Video shows her floating untethered for about 45 minutes after the line connecting her to the boat broke free in Puerto Vallarta.

"When I was going down fast," she said, "that's when I started spinning in circles and I got sick, so then I just started saying a prayer right before I crashed and passed out."

Malone eventually crash landed at an airport, suffering several injuries including a fractured skull, broken ribs and a collapsed lung. She was airlifted from Mexico to a hospital in San Diego.

Kelly Malone, Katie's father, said she's doing better.

"Her spirits are up," he said. "We're just happy that she's back over here to get the proper treatment."

Brendan Malone, her brother, echoed that sentiment.

"We're just happy to get her out this Fourth of July," he said. "It's quite a day to have her out."

Katie added, "I want to say thank you to everyone that's supported me and been here for me. It's been helping a lot to get through this."
