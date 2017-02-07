IMMIGRATION

Yemeni girl reunited with family at SFO after four years apart

EMBED </>More News Videos

A young girl separated from her family for several years is now reunited with her loved ones after arriving in San Francisco Sunday. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A young girl separated from her family for several years is now reunited with her loved ones after arriving in San Francisco Sunday.

RELATED: Bay Area doctor helps pregnant detainee after travel ban

Eman Ali is a little girl whose parents are both U.S. citizens. Her siblings already live in California, but because of convoluted immigration laws, further complicated by last week's travel ban, she was stranded in Yemen--a dangerous, war-torn country. She was stranded there for four years without her immediate family.

After all that time apart, Salma Ali waited anxiously for her little sister Eman to arrive at SFO, stepping on U.S. soil for the first time.

With a grin across her face, 12-yearo-old Ali walked out of customs and into Salma's arms.

Eman's story began 12 years ago when her mother, a U.S. citizen, was traveling and gave birth to her in Yemen.

It wasn't until Friday, when a federal judge in Seattle signed an order to temporarily stop President Donald Trump's travel ban, that Ali, accompanied by her father, was able to complete her journey home to California. "Waiting for a long time, it's seven years already," Ali's father Ahmed told ABC7 News. "So after seven years, finally we home."

Seven years is the length of time it took Ali's parents to get their daughter a visa to travel to the U.S. even though both he and his wife are U.S. citizens. That visa finally came on Jan. 26, the day before Trump signed his executive order suspending immigration from 7 Muslim-majority countries including Yemen.

"Whatever they did, it's not fair," said Ahmed. "If some people there are bad that doesn't make everybody bad."

Ahmed and Ali were stranded in immigration limbo for a week in Djibouti, unsure if they would be able to fly back to the U.S. That made Sunday's homecoming that much sweeter.

"Finally I have all my family home," said Ahmed. "So it's the best."

RELATED: Refugee from Congo meets Campbell foster parents at SFO

After leaving SFO the Ali family drove to Los Banos where Eman, a new U.S. citizen, is now home with her mother, father and sisters.

Click here for more stories about immigration.
Related Topics:
newsyemenimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumppoliticsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call
Ruling on President Trump's travel ban expected soon
More immigration
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
Texas Rangers to Help Search for Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, Lt. Gov. Says
Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber
More News
Top Stories
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber
Show More
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Ginsburg uses levity to talk Trump at Stanford
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Police ask for help finding San Ramon bank robber
Relentless rain downs trees, power lines in Santa Cruz Mtns.
More Video