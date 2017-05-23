Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (KGO) --Some of the youngest witnesses to the horrific attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester are talking about how chaotic it was as they tried to escape the arena.
By all accounts, the Manchester Arena was packed. It was full of teens and pre-teens, mainly young people that were running for their lives when the bomb went off.
RELATED: Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified
They describe getting out of the concert venue as very chaotic. They also say they couldn't sleep last night because of the trauma.
"I just feel like I'm numb now because I've just cried so much over the past 12 hours. It's just been horrendous," witness Jessica Pierpoint said.
RELATED: First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
"I heard a massive bang and then everyone, as fast as they could, were trying to run away. We were all screaming and crying. I just wanted to get out," Elle Byrne said.
"I had my best friend with me. I grabbed hold of her wrist and told her to never let go of me in that moment. We just ran, we jumped over chairs, railings to try to get out of these doors," said Joseph Harries.
RELATED: Support pours in for victims with 'Room for Manchester,' other campaigns
"Thank you to everyone that has messaged us and asked if we're OK. We are just so lucky that we're alive," Pierpoint said.
The youngsters also say it was very chaotic and confusing not knowing if they were safe until they made it back home or to their hotel rooms.
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England
Click here for full coverage on the deadly Manchester Arena terror attack.