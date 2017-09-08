EARTHQUAKE

Newscaster takes cover during Mexico City earthquake, continues coverage

EMBED </>More Videos

A journalist with FORO-TV in Mexico City continued to cover the deadly 8.1-magnitude earthquake, even as he took cover. (FORO-TV via CNN)

As an 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City, one journalist continued his coverage, even as he took cover.

During the FORO-TV broadcast on Thursday night, the newscaster can be seen sitting at the anchor desk as the room shakes around him. He leaves the studio to find shelter but continues to calmly talk about the quake.

At least 15 people were killed after one of the biggest quakes ever recorded hit off the southern coast of Mexico.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
earthquakemexicotelevision
Load Comments
EARTHQUAKE
Death toll rises to 15 in major earthquake in Mexico
Buildings shake as 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Mexico
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
ICYMI: Here are some of our favorite moments of the week
More earthquake
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Friday
Death toll rises to 15 in major earthquake in Mexico
Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida
First LGBTQ community center opens in Oakland
Massive Equifax hack puts Bay Area residents at risk
Menlo Park search and rescue team heads out to help with Irma
Shelter animals from Florida arrive in Bay Area
Oakland fire captain charged with child porn possession
Show More
Wisconsin police: 9-year-old girl held in padlocked dog kennel
Television as we know it turns 90 years old
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helps Sprint customer get refund
More News
Top Video
Television as we know it turns 90 years old
Fmr. San Mateo Co. Fire Chief heads to Florida to help during Irma
Widow of Richmond police officer volunteers in Houston
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney helps Sprint customer get refund
More Video