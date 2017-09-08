As an 8.1-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City, one journalist continued his coverage, even as he took cover.
During the FORO-TV broadcast on Thursday night, the newscaster can be seen sitting at the anchor desk as the room shakes around him. He leaves the studio to find shelter but continues to calmly talk about the quake.
At least 15 people were killed after one of the biggest quakes ever recorded hit off the southern coast of Mexico.
