Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman visited San Francisco Tuesday to lend her voice to domestic abuse survivors and victims. Kidman has been involved in the nonprofit, Futures Without Violence for many years.She won an Emmy for her role in "Big Little Lies," where she played a battered wife struggling with keeping up appearances in upper-class Monterey, Calif."She could leave, she didn't know how to leave and she didn't realize that she had to leave," said Kidman of her character's struggle to come to terms with her abuse. "She was in denial, and that's the character Celeste is."Kidman has been committed to raising awareness about domestic violence through Futures Without Violence, who hosted the San Francisco event."We had a relationship with Nicole for six years -- she was here at our groundbreaking," said ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts, who served as moderator."I was riveted by the series, "Big Little Lies," and my daughter and I watched it together -- I was haunted by the character Nicole Kidman played."As a journalist, Roberts is committed to continuing the conversation. "I reported countless stories on domestic abuse, I am sure you have too," Roberts told ABC7 News. "So I think it's important to keep it out there."For more than 30 years, Futures Without Violence has worked to shed light on a dark subject and this event offered another platform to carry that message.