No bail for suspect in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain

EMBED </>More Videos

The 77-year-old man accused of murdering a Long Beach fire captain and wounding two others at a senior housing facility appeared in court on Monday and received no bail. (Long Beach Fire Department)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The 77-year-old man accused of murdering a Long Beach fire captain and wounding two others at a senior housing facility appeared in court on Monday and received no bail.

Thomas Kim's previous court appearances were canceled because of a medical issue.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Long Beach FD Capt. David Rosa, as well as the attempted murder of another firefighter and a resident of the complex.

Rosa, 45, was fatally shot while searching for victims in an explosion at the senior living facility. Kim is accused of triggering the explosion designed to kill his upstairs neighbor and then shooting firefighters who responded to the blaze.

David was a 17-year veteran of the Long Beach Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Kim's arraignment was delayed until Aug. 15 due to medical issues and not being able to communicate with an attorney.

EMBED More News Videos

A public memorial service was held Tuesday for Long Beach Fire Department Capt. David Rosa, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefighter killedfirefighterscourtshootingdeadly shootingmurdercourt caseLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
JetBlue offers free flights for Long Beach firefighter memorial
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain
Slain Long Beach fire captain honored in procession
Top Stories
Supporters of measure to help homeless in SF holding rally
Deadly crash prompts delays on VTA in San Jose
All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
Thailand cave rescue: Total of 8 boys brought out
Suspect arrested after man hit with metal tool on New York subway
Gilroy high school wrestling coach becomes heavyweight champ
Opening arguments begin in Roundup lawsuit
Show More
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Oakland officials launch arson tip line, reward fund
Parent deal: Build-A-Bear hosts 'Pay Your Age' Day
County Fire burning near Lake Berryessa grows to over 90,000 acres
Man's body found at San Francisco BART station
More News