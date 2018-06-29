GYMNASTICS

No charges for Karolyis in USA Gymnastics sex scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

Press conference into allegations against Karolyi Ranch

HUNTSVILLE, Texas --
Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer were charged with sexual assault Friday following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

RELATED: Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court

A grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud announced during a news conference. She said a former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was charged with one count.

The charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi north of Houston. Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their since-closed gymnastics ranch. Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there.

RELATED: Victims of Larry Nassar recount sex abuse as young gymnasts
EMBED More News Videos

Ex-doctor's victims recount sex abuse as young gymnasts



"There are no criminal charges against the Karolyis at this time. We don't believe at this time there's any corroborated evidence to support criminal charges," Stroud said, adding that the Karolyis have been cooperative during the investigation.

But, she added, "It's our belief that there was a total failure by (USA Gymnastics) to protect athletes."

RELATED: New sexual battery lawsuit filed in San Jose against former Olympics doctor Larry Nassar

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan, where hundreds of women and girls accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and Michigan State University.

Texas' governor ordered an investigation into what he called "gut-wrenching" allegations after the gymnasts came forward in Texas. The Texas Rangers are leading the Texas investigation, which also includes Walker County prosecutors and sheriff's officials.

The Karolyis have denied knowledge of any mistreatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gymnasticssex abusetexas newsu.s. & worldgreg abbottTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
Abused Olympians supporting legislation to protect patients
New sexual battery lawsuit filed in SJ against former Olympics doctor
Father who tried to attack Nassar in court doesn't want donations
Larry Nassar sentenced to a third, 40-to-125-year prison term
Judge will not punish father who attacked Nassar in court
What Randall Margraves said before lunging at Nassar
Michigan State president resigns in wake of Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal
Former MSU athlete speaks of Larry Nassar assaults
Michigan State athletic director retires over Nassar sex abuse scandal
GYMNASTICS
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
Abused Olympians supporting legislation to protect patients
New sexual battery lawsuit filed in SJ against former Olympics doctor
Report: USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sex abuse cases
More gymnastics
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News